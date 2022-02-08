Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday offered prayed during the the millennium birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya in Telangana's Shamshabad. Notably, Ramanujacharya was a Hindu philosopher, theologian, social reformer. He was considered to be the most important exponents of the Sri Vaishnavism tradition within Hinduism.

Tweet By ANI:

Telangana | Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers during the millennium birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya in Shamshabad pic.twitter.com/ZKBSvR1hQ3 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

