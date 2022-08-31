The Delhi High Court recently said that Telegram has to adhere to Indian law and disclose details about channels that are involved in copyright infringement. The court observed that the mobile messaging platform has to adhere to Indian law and disclose details like IP addresses, mobile numbers and devices used in operating channels involved in copyright infringement if ordered by Indian courts.

