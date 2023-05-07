Police on Sunday detained a minor at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly posting a derogatory remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by the police, and the minor was taken into custody," Thane police said. Mumbai: Man Booked for Making Derogatory Remarks Against BJP, Shiv Sena Leaders on Social Media.

Minor Detained for Derogatory Post Against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj:

