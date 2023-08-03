A video of NCC students being brutally beaten up by seniors in Bandodkar and Joshi Bedekar College in Maharashtra's Thane is going viral on social media. In this video, it is seen that these students are being severely beaten with sticks amid rain by their seniors on the pretext of punishment. The video shows the students were made to kneel on the ground, and the miscreants bash them with sticks. Demand to take immediate action against the perpetrators is being made after the video went viral. Bihar Shocker: Music Teacher, Girl Student Stripped, Thrashed by Villagers After Being Found in Compromising Position in Begusarai; Inquiry Initiated After Videos Surface.

Seniors Thrash NCC Students With Stick

