A few weeks back, popular social media influencer and YouTuber Payal Dhara, also known as Payal Gaming, became the subject of an online controversy after a private video circulating online claimed to feature her. The video was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), with several users speculating that the woman seen in the clip is Payal. Days later, the YouTuber issued a statement denying any involvement in the alleged MMS leak. Leaving the negativity behind, Payal welcomed the New Year on a spiritual note by seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings at Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple. Payal Gaming Viral Video Real or Deepfake? Gamer Payal Dhare Issues Statement on ‘MMS Leak’ Controversy, Says ‘It’s Not Me’.

Payal Gaming Welcomes New Year 2025 With Siddhivinayak Visit

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 1, 2026, Payal Gaming visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Prabhadevi region to seek blessings from Lord Ganpati on the first day of the New Year.

Sharing some pictures from her spiritual visit, the content creator wrote, "There’s just something about the energy at Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir that hits different, especially on day one of the year. Ready to take on 2026 with Bappa by my side."

Payal Gaming’s Viral MMS Controversy

A few days back, a video widely circulated across social media platforms, including X, Instagram and Telegram, claimed to feature Payal Gaming and alleged that it was leaked during her time in Dubai. Titled ‘Payal Gaming Dubai MMS’, the clip was shared to generate buzz among millions of her followers, many of whom were genuinely concerned about her safety. Days later, fact-checks by multiple news portals and digital experts identified the video as fake - either AI-generated or a recycled clip.

Days later, Payal addressed the situation through a detailed Instagram post, clarifying that the woman seen in the clip was not her. She also slammed those who misused her name and identity. Highlighting the traumatic impact the controversy had on her and her family, Payal said her statement was issued in defence of several other women who have faced similar situations. She also assured that legal measures will be taken against individuals involved in the heinous act. ‘Kacha Badam’ Fame Influencer Anjali Arora REACTS to Payal Gaming’s Viral MMS Controversy, Recalls Her Own Morphed Video Incident, Says ‘It’s Disturbing How Fake Narratives Are Believed’ (View Post).

Since the past two months, a 19-minute explicit video reportedly created using AI has been going viral. Several popular influencers have been wrongly implicated to the controversy.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ Couple Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Face Similar Troubles

After the viral 19-minute video and Payal Gaming MMS controversy, Splitsvilla X4 couple Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas fell victim to a similar MMS video leak. The video in question showed a shirtless Justin just talking with Sakshi in a friendly manner, which went viral and gave rise to baseless speculations on social media. As the video gained traction, Justin and Sakshi came out with a video refuting the allegations and clarifying that the video in question was from one of their YouTube vlogs.

