The end-users will have to pay Rs 600 for a single booster dose of Covishield but it will be available at a discounted price to hospitals, confirmed Serum Institue of India (SII) on Friday. The Union Health Ministry on Friday also announced that the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10.

Check Tweet:

