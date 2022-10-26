The festival of Annakoota is being celebrated with much fervour in parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that people of Ayodhya welcomed Lord Ram by offering 56 type of delicacies, i.e., Chhappan Bhog. The people offered Chhappan Bhog to Lord Ram when he returned to the city after completing 14 years in exile. The Govardhan Puja, which is also known as Annakoot, is being celebrated across the country today.

Annakoota Festival Celebrated in Parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh

