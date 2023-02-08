A few edited videos going viral on social media claim that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bageshwar Dham and met Dhirendra Shastri. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. A fact check conducted by PIB said that the videos are fake. "Prime Minister did not go to Bageshwar Dham," PIB said in its post. As per reports, the viral video is of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Modheshwari Mata Temple in Gujarat. Did PM Narendra Modi Shave His Head, Beard and Mustache After Performing Last Rites of His Mother Heeraben Modi? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral 'Mundan' Photo.

Did PM Narendra Modi Visit Bageshwar Dham?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)