Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised" and was secured later after the matter was escalated to Twitter, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Sunday.

Check Tweet:

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

