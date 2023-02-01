After Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2023 in the parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to share his views. Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that this year's budget infuses new energy to India's development trajectory. "First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers," he added. PM Modi also said that his government has taken several steps to make the lives of women, in rural and urban areas, easy. "Women's self-help groups will further enhance them. Special savings scheme will be started empowering women in households," PM Modi said. Budget 2023 Highlights: From Increase in Income Tax Exemption Limit To Launch of PMKVY 4.0, Here's What FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announced for Various Sectors.

This Year’s Budget Infuses New Energy

This year's Budget infuses new energy to India's development trajectory. #AmritKaalBudget https://t.co/lyV2SMgvvs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2023

