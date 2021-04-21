Tiger and Lion Safari at Tyavarekoppa in Shivamogga Sees a Dip in Visitors Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, Director Urges People To Help in Adoption of Animals

Karnataka: Tiger & Lion Safari at Tyavarekoppa, Shivamogga face hardship due to Covid. A total of 2.76 lakh people visited Safari before first lockdown which has gone down to 1.76 lakh in 2021. If people help in adoption of animals, we'll survive the pandemic: Director of Safari pic.twitter.com/L7lAAAVDCJ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

