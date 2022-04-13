Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday said that in order to pay homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar's contribution to India, every year, 14th of April will be celebrated as Equality day.

To pay homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar's contribution to India, every year, 14th of April will be celebrated as Equality day, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

