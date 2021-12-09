As India Marks 75 years of sitting of our Constituent Assembly, PM Modi urged young people of the country to know more about it and the people who were a part of the first sitting.

Today, as we mark 75 years of the historic sitting of our Constituent Assembly, I would urge my young friends to know more about this august gathering’s proceedings and about the eminent stalwarts who were a part of it. Doing so would be an intellectually enriching experience. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

The first sitting of the Constituent Assembly was Presided over by Dr. Sachchidananda Sinha, who was the eldest member of the Assembly. He was introduced and conducted to the Chair by Acharya Kripalani. pic.twitter.com/VWuNJDjBYq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

