Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to climb rocks in a hilly area after an elephant came face-to-face with his convoy. A video of Trivendra Singh Rawat trying to climb and cross rocks in the hilly area is going viral. In the video, an official is seen falling from a big rock while hiding. An elephant is also seen behind Rawat and his men. Animal Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Mauls Man to Death in Balaghat; Forest Officials Urge Villagers To Stay Indoors.

