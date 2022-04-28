Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said that he joined the micro-blogging site to make it better, and strengthen the service. Meanwhile, he also lauded the staff for continued work despite the noise. Taking to Twitter on April 28, Agrawal said, "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise."

Check Tweet:

I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)