In a shocking revelation, Professor Dashrath Singh Sisodia, a senior librarian at GLA University in Mathura, has been arrested by the Sambhal police for his involvement in the infamous "Dhanvarsha Gang," a group that believes in black magic rituals to attract wealth. Sisodia’s arrest marks the 15th in the case, which has exposed a bizarre and disturbing operation thriving in the modern age. According to police sources, the gang works under the delusion that performing occult rituals on specific types of young women can lead to "a shower of wealth." The group targeted unmarried virgin girls who were at least 5.5 feet tall and had no history of physical relationships. These girls were allegedly supplied to self-proclaimed tantriks (black magic practitioners) for ritualistic purposes. The rituals reportedly involved the touching of the victims’ private parts under the pretense of invoking supernatural financial prosperity. Sisodia was allegedly in regular contact with these tantriks and helped facilitate the trafficking of girls for these so-called wealth rituals. Victims were lured with the promise of making them or their families millionaires overnight, only to be subjected to trauma and exploitation. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: ‘Black Magic’ Angle Suspected As Scary Mural With Occult Symbols Found in Muskan Rastogi’s Boyfriend Sahil Shukla’s Room (Watch Videos).

GLA University Professor Held in ‘Dhanvarsha Gang’ for Aiding Black Magic Trafficking

