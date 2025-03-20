Creepy satanic graffiti and signs of black magic were discovered in the room of Sahil Shukla, who, along with Muskaan Rastogi, was involved in the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, which shocked Meerut. Muskaan had been plotting the crime since November, using a fake Snapchat account to convince Sahil that his deceased mother was communicating with him through the profile. The account, which didn’t feature her name, led Sahil to believe his mother had reincarnated and was guiding him. Manipulating his beliefs, Muskaan persuaded Sahil to join her in killing her husband, Rajput. After the murder, the body was hidden in a cement-filled drum. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskaan Poisoned Husband’s Food, Then She and Lover Chopped Him in 15 Pieces, Meerut Police Share Horrifying Details.

‘Black Magic’ Angle Suspected As Scary Mural With Occult Symbols Found in Sahil Shukla’s Room

That’s Sahil Shukla’s room I once lived in a rented room that hadn't been cleaned in years. Her husband, Saurabh, owned two lavish mansions in Meerut and had assets worth millions. Creepy 😟#meerut pic.twitter.com/tAm2WWzR81 — PatrioticParav (@ParavSharma23) March 20, 2025

Inside Meerut Murder Accused Sahil Gupta's Room

Muskan Allegedly Made Fake Snapchat Account

