A couple driving a scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was beaten up by a man sliding the scooter on the road. He retaliated when the couple asked him not to behave frivolously on the road. Following this, they verbally spat and abused each other. During this, the motorcycle of the couple also slipped. The video is making rounds on social media. Uttar Pradesh police have reacted to this video and assured swift action against the man misbehaving on the road. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed, Several Injured As Two SUVs Returning From Wedding Function Collide in Banda.

UP Road Rage, Couple Assaulted

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)