A private hospital in Prayagraj has been sealed for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died. According to reports, the CMO ordered a probe after the patient died. "In probe, some irregularities found. It has been sealed till probe is completed," Add'l CMO said. In a statement, Prayagraj CMO said that the registration of Global Hospital and Trauma Center has been cancelled on the basis of the recommendation given by the inquiry committee after physical verification of the hospital & inspection/examination of the records received from the hospital administration." As per reports, the district administration swung into action and the hospital was sealed on Thursday on the direction of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak after a video of the incident went viral on social media. UP Shocker: Dengue Patient Allegedly Given Mosambi Juice Instead of Plasma at Prayagraj Hospital, Dies (Watch Video).

Registration of Global Hospital & Trauma Center Cancelled

UP | Registration of Global Hospital & Trauma Center has been cancelled on the basis of the recommendation given by the inquiry committee after physical verification of the hospital & inspection/examination of the records received from the hospital administration: Prayagraj CMO https://t.co/VohRH2lIeq pic.twitter.com/DKwMj7xckw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2022

Dengue Patient Given Fruit Juice

