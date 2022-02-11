In the latest update, four bodies were found from the debris after a portion of an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ Colony in Delhi on Friday, said Delhi Police. A search operation is still underway, Police added.

Check Tweet by ANI:

#UPDATE | Four dead bodies recovered from under the debris after an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ colony. The search operation is still underway: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

