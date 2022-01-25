Former West Bengal chief minister and CPI (M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refused to accept the Padma Bhushan award that was conferred on him on the eve of Republic Day. In a statement, the veteran leader said, “he will not accept the Padma Bhushan award”.

