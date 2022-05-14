Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale has been taken into custody by Thane police for a 'derogatory' post on Sharad Pawar, ANI reported. Reportedly, a total of three FIRs were registered against Chitale for allegedly sharing an offensive post on Facebook against the NCP chief.

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE | Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale has been taken into custody by Thane police. — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)