According to reports, the United States and South Korea on Tuesday conduct 'precision bombing drill' after North Korea launched a missile. The 'precision bombing drill' by the US and South Korea comes after North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan in its first launch of an IRBM in eight months. Earlier in the day, sirens wailed across Japan after people were told to seek shelter from a North Korean missile launch.

US, South Korea Conduct ‘Precision Bombing Drill’

US, South Korea conduct 'precision bombing drill' after North Korea missile launched: AFP News Agency — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)