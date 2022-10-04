In a shocking incident, sirens wailed across Japan after people were told to seek shelter for a North Korean missile launch. As per reports, people across the country were asked to take shelter due to a threat of a missile launch by North Korea. However, reports also said that the threat has now passed.

Sirens Wail Across Japan

WATCH: Sirens wailed across Japan as people were told to seek shelter for a North Korean missile launch; the threat has now passed pic.twitter.com/6nCpZuebCk — BNO News (@BNONews) October 3, 2022

