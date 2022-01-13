On the occasion of Pongal, the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) extended wishes for Thai Pongal.

On the ancient harvest festival of Thai Pongal, we extend our warmest wishes to Tamils around the region. As families gather for this celebration of abundance, thanksgiving and renewal, we wish the Tamil community a healthy and prosperous festival, SCA twitted. Thai Pongal 2022 Wishes: Iniya Pongal Valthukkal Images, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers With Pongalo Pongal Greetings, WhatsApp Texts And Quotes For The Four-Day Harvest Festival.

US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) extended wishes for Thai Pongal "We wish the Tamil community a healthy and prosperous festival!," they tweeted pic.twitter.com/PlljhdmSs9 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)