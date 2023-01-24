Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took to social media to wish the citizens of the state on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2023. In a tweet, Yogi Aditynath said, "Hearty congratulations to all the residents of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day!" He also urged the residents of Uttar Pradesh to resolve to make the state a 'self-reliant state' under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides Yogi Adityanath, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended greeting to the citizens of Uttar Pradesh. "This most populous state has been presenting ideals of culture, literature, art, politics and social change," she said while Dhankar said that the architectural marvels have given the state a unique place of pride on the vibrant map of India. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government To Offer Subsidy and Technical Training to SC, ST Weavers.

Check Yogi Adityanath's Tweet:

आध्यात्मिकता व आधुनिकता की संगमस्थली, अंत्योदय के साथ सुरक्षा व समृद्धि के स्वप्न को साकार करती क्रांतिधरा उ.प्र. के सभी निवासियों को उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई! आइए, आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन में अपने प्रदेश को 'आत्मनिर्भर प्रदेश' बनाने हेतु संकल्पित हों। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 24, 2023

Heartiest Greetings to the Residents of the State

उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस पर राज्य के निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। सर्वाधिक जनसंख्या वाला यह राज्य संस्कृति, साहित्य, कला, राजनीति और सामाजिक परिवर्तन के आदर्श प्रस्तुत करता रहा है। मैं उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतिभाशाली और परिश्रमी निवासियों के स्वर्णिम भविष्य की मंगल कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 24, 2023

See Post:

Greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on their state foundation day. Its glorious history, rich spiritual heritage and architectural marvels have given the state a unique place of pride on the vibrant map of India. #UttarPradesh — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 24, 2023

