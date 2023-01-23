Lucknow, Jan 23: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will give subsidy and technical training to handloom and power loom weavers belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories to improve their economic and social conditions.

According to a state government spokesman, Yogi in a high-level meeting approved the schemes to improve the living standards of the weavers. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Gears Up To Check COVID-19 Resurgence.

"The weavers will get assistance from the state government to set up modern handlooms. The state government will also assist the weavers to get loans from banks," the spokesperson said.

The Chief Minister has directed officers to ensure that weavers get the benefit of the subsidy under the Jhalkari Bai Kori Handloom and Power Loom Development Scheme.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide 80 per cent subsidy while 60 per cent subsidy will be given on the establishment of modern power looms.

The beneficiary must have an SC certificate from the District Magistrate or the tehsildar. Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh Dismisses 841 Government Lawyers Appointed in Allahabad High Court.

The age of the beneficiaries should be 18 years or above. They should be proficient in weaving or should be trained. They should also own land for the establishment of modern handloom unit.

Besides, on the purchase of two new power looms, the state government will give subsidy of 60 per cent per new power loom.

