A young man's desire of making reel has put fear in the villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit. In order to gain some fame on social media, the young man made a video of him firing a rifle and posted it. According to reports, when the video of the firing went viral, the police swung into action and started taking action against the accused. The police have also seized the licensed gun used in the video. The case is being investigated. Pune: Two Bike-Borne Men Chase, Harass Family on Aundh-Ravet BRTS Road; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Fires Rifle in Pilibhit

