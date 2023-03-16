The Pimpri Chinchwad city police have arrested two accused for harassing a family of three, who were travelling in a car, on the Aundh-Ravet BRTS road in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The bike had 'thug life' written on the number plate. The victim, Komal Shinde, had uploaded the video on Twitter on March 12 tagging the pune police and Pune traffic police in her post. The video showed the two accused men zig-zagging on the blocking the vehicles' path and preventing it from moving ahead. Cops started probe and arrested the two accused and also seized their bike. Pune Shocker: Bike-Borne Men Chase, Harass Family Travelling in Car With Baby on Aundh-Ravet BRTS Road, Video Surfaces.

Two Arrested For Harassing Family in Pune

✅ Action Taken. Citizens are strongly encouraged to not hold back & REPORT any such harassment on 112. Also, mark our Twitter Handle @PCcityPolice like @KAsh5628 rightly did. We will not spare anyone indulging in such brazen acts. https://t.co/ZibKS8Olya pic.twitter.com/p7kuNWHx7P — Pimpri Chinchwad City Police (@PCcityPolice) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)