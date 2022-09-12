A video showing around 5 to 6 unidentified men beating a man is going viral on social media. In the video, a group of men can be seen chasing a man and allegedly thrashing him with sticks and beating him black and blue. The alleged incident came to light after a video of the same went viral on social media. As per reports, the victim himself recorded the video and made it viral on social media. Later, he approached the police and filed a case against the accused. In a tweet, the Bijnor police said that a complaint was registered at Kotwali city police station.

Watch Video:

Bijnor Police's Statement:

उक्त संबंध में थाना कोतवाली शहर पर एनसीआर पंजीकृत हैं। आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित हैं। — Bijnor Police (@bijnorpolice) September 12, 2022

