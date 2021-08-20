Mumbai, August 20: COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai will resume from tomorrw. i.e. August 21 as the Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation has received fresh stock of coronavirus vaccines. The BMC said that it has received 1.50 lakh doses of Covishield and 10,240 doses of COVAXIN. The vaccination drive was suspended in the city for two days at civic and government-run centres due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

