A bike rider in Dabhoi, Vadodara, fell into a pit dug by the municipality after his vehicle slipped while attempting to cross the area. The incident, captured on CCTV around 9 PM on February 18, shows a car and a scooty passing safely before the biker loses control and falls. Alert passersby rush to his aid and help him out safely. Fortunately, he did not sustain serious injuries. Vadodara Horror: Woman Locked in Room, Separated From Infant Daughter for Refusing Repeated Demands for Sex by Husband.

Bike Rider Falls Into Pit Dug by Municipality in Vadodara

Gujarat: Bike rider fell into a pit in Dabhoi, Vadodara. While passing near a pit dug by the municipality, the bike slipped and fell into the pit.#cctv #Accident #Gujarat #vadodara pic.twitter.com/0S6Ez955nf — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 21, 2025

