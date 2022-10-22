A video has gone viral on social media where a man, under the influence of alcohol, paraded inside the Sohsarai police station of Nalanda in Bihar. The "drunk" man also raised slogans of "Vande Mataram." The man was arrested and produced in a local court. Video: School Teacher Consumes Alcohol in UP Government School in Hathras; Suspended.

Drunk Man Creates Drama in Bihar's Sohsarai Police Station:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)