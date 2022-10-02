A video of a teacher of a government school consuming alcohol inside the classroom in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has gone viral on social media. In the video, the teacher can be seen consuming alcohol in front of students in the class. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, Ritu Goyal, District Inspector of School, Hathras said, "I've taken cognizance of the video. The teacher has been suspended. Further investigation will be done." UP Shocker: ‘Hanuman’ Dies on Stage During Ramlila Performance in Fatehpur, Video Goes Viral.

Teacher Consumes Alcohol in Classroom

The Teacher Has Been Suspended

Hathras, Uttar Pradesh | A video of a primary government school teacher consuming alcohol inside the classroom went viral I've taken cognizance of the video. The teacher has been suspended. Further investigation will be done: Ritu Goyal, District Inspector of School, Hathras pic.twitter.com/ImqBPPhezf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2022

