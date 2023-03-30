A major fire broke out at Sri Venugopala Swamy temple in Duva village in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district on Thursday while Ram Navami 2023 celebrations were going on. The fire is believed to have occurred due to a short circuit. No one was injured in the accident. A video from the incident shows devotees rushing out of the temple. Telangana: Lucky Escape For Passengers After TSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Suryapet (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Temple Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out during Ram Navami celebration at Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple in Duva village under Tanuku Mandal of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/PFbBH0iwC6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2023

