Passengers had a lucky escape when a TSRTC bus caught fire and was completely gutted at Suryapet in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the details, a fire broke out in the Rajdhani AC bus at Indira Nagar in Moddulacheruvu of Suryapet. However, the bus hit a scooty on the road and the fire spread. The man on the scooty was severely injured and succumbed on his way to the hospital. Reports said that the bus caught fire due to short circuit in its engine. Mumbai Bus Fire: BEST Vehicle Engulfs in Fire Near Andheri Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Bus Catches Fire in Suryapet

