A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Pune had to face Nirmala Sitharaman's wrath in Pune. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman got angry at a party worker who insisted on a photo with his family on Friday. In the video, the Finance Minister can be heard saying "That's not right." Currently, Sitharaman is on Pune and Baramati tour as the BJP gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Today, she held a meeting with booth presidents in Pune's Saswad.

Nirmala Sitharaman Gets Angry at BJP Worker:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)