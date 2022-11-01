A leopard was seen roaming around in Mandhana in Uttar Pradesh. Due to the big cat sighting, panic has engulfed locals. The video was shot from inside the car. In the video, the wild cat was seen sitting on the side of the road. As the car approaches slowly towards it, the leopard gets up and walks toward the vehicle. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, UP police have instructed Kanpur police station to take necessary actions. Mumbai: Leopard Captured in Aarey Colony; 2nd Feline to Be Caught in 5 Days.

Leopard Seen Roaming on Road in UP’s Mandhana:

