For the past few years, people dying due to sudden heart attacks have increased. In a similar incident, a Rajasthan man instantly while reading a newspaper. In the video, a man, seated on a bench, can be seen reading a newspaper. The man suddenly gets a heart attack and he reportedly dies on the spot. The incident took place in Barmer and was captured on a CCTV camera. Gujarat Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Dandiya Raas in Dahod, Video Goes Viral.

Rajasthan Man Dies of Sudden Heart Attack:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)