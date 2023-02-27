A video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Nagar where women can be seen beating up a man associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly harassing them. The viral video shows the woman grab the man by his collar as she goes on to question the man for his actions. The woman can be seen holding a slipper in her hand as she goes to ask her friend to call up the police. The video also shows a woman knocking down the man’s bike and then confronting him for his actions. Ghaziabad: Pre-Wedding Cocktail Party Turns Into Brutal Fight; Groom, Guests Molested, Beaten by Hotel Bouncers and Staff in Masuri (Watch Video).

Woman Thrashes BJP Leader:

