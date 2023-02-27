Ghaziabad, February 27: The marriage function became a menace at Ghaziabad's Grand Iris Hotel. While the groom and his family were celebrating the pre-wedding function, mehendi, they were brutally thrashed by the hotel staff.

According to media reports, the owner of the hotel, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, allegedly instructed his staff and bouncers to use manpower to stop the music after 2 am on Saturday night. The owner's son has been recorded thrashing the guests in one of the videos making rounds on the Internet.

The groom, who works as a lawyer, and his brother were badly injured. They were taken to the hospital and were admitted to the ICU for treatment. A 13-year-old boy got injured, too, while trying to save his father from the hotel staff.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the incident. He tweeted, "performing the last rites of law and order in UP." Madhya Pradesh: 43 People Fall Ill After Eating 'Fruit Custard' at Wedding Function in Khargone District.

At least 15 people have allegedly participated in the fight. Police have arrested nine persons, and search operations are underway. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Killed Over Fight about Rasgulla at Wedding in Mainpuri, Case Registered.

DCP (rural) Ravi Kumar told Times of India that an FIR had been registered against the hotel owner and his staff members under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 354A (sexual harassment), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 379 (theft).

While the police officers are saying they reached the crime incident on time, the family alleges that they came late due to which all this happened. The police, on the contrary, have rejected these allegations. "We reached the hotel soon after getting a call around 2 am on Sunday. We rescued them and took the injured to a nearby hospital for medical attention," he said.

Marriage Turned Menance In UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad Police Explains the Incident

दि0 26.02.23 को थाना मसूरी क्षेत्र मे होटल मे शादी मे डीजे बजाने को लेकर वाद विवाद के दौरान मारपीट के सम्बन्ध मे 15-20 लोगो के विरुद्ध अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 09अभियुक्तो को गिरफ्तार किया गया है एवं अन्य लोगो को वीडियो के आधार पर चिन्हित कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है~DCP Rural pic.twitter.com/WX9ChB3jbc — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) February 26, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2023 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).