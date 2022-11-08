A video of a passenger falling while boarding a moving train in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The passenger miraculously survived. The incident took place at Basti railway station on November 6. In the video, the passenger is seen running while trying to board a moving train. He fails and falls into gap between the moving train and the platform. An RPF jawan, Amit Shukla, immediately comes to rescue of the passenger. He makes the motorman stop the train and pulls out the passenger, who appears unhurt. UP Man Miraculously Escapes Death After Speeding Train Runs Over Him; Video of Horrific Incident Goes Viral.

Passenger Falls Into Gap Between Moving Train and Platform, Saved by RPF Jawan:

