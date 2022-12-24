In a shocking incident that took place in Hyderabad, a part of a road caved in Goshamahal area. According to reports, the road must have caved in due to a waterline beneath the road. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the road can be seen caved in as it pulls vegetable cart and even damages cars. After the incident came to light, the police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Creates Ruckus With ‘Gun’ at Petrol Pump After Argument Over Online Payment; Arrested (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

