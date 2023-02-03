The Tamil Nadu Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Audi India to refund the entire purchase cost of Rs 60 lakh to a city businessman who bought an Audi Q-7 variant in 2009 but suffered many brake-related problems since 2014. The car major was also asked to pay additional Rs 25,000 to Saravana Stores Tex which bought the vehicle. The car owner had a narrow escape when the car suffered a brake failure near Kallakurichi. Bengaluru Consumer Court Orders Zomato to Pay Rs 3000 As Compensation to Man For Not Delivering Food Worth Rs 256.

Audi Asked to Pay Rs 60 Lakh to Buyer:

