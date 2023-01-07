Bengaluru, January 7: A City consumer court has asked Zomato and Box8 Desi Meals restaurant in Rajajinagar to jointly pay Rs 3000 as compensation to a 28-year-old Malleswaram west resident who did not get the Amritsar Chole Thali he had ordered on food delivery platform. The court said that their was a service deficiency and asked the concerned parties to compensate the man.

TOI reported that Abhishek MR had ordered an Amritsari Chole Thali on Zomato from Box8 Desi Meals restaurant in Rajajinagar on the night of April 14, 2022. He placed the order at 8.46pm and paid Rs 256.1 towards the food. He waited till 9.45pm, but there was no sign of the food. However, only after he had contacted the food delivery app representatives that he came to know that his dinner wasn't going to arrive. Flipkart Fined Rs 20,000 by Bengaluru Consumer Court for Not Delivering Cellphone to Customer Despite Receiving Payment

Zomato apologised for the unexpected cancellation and refunded Abhishek the money and had also offered to grant him Rs 1,000 through its wallet. But enraged Abhishek decided to sue Zomato and Box8 for service deficiency, seeking a compensation of Rs 1 lakh. He approached the Bangalore Urban 2nd additional district consumer disputes redressal commission in Shantinagar with a complaint against the managing director and the Bengaluru manager of Zomato Foods Pvt Ltd and proprietor of Box8 Desi Meals towards the end of April. Consumer Court Orders Zomato To Pay Rs 8,362 As Compensation for Not Delivering or Refunding Food Worth Rs 362 to Student

Zomato’s lawyer argued that there was no deficiency in service in the case as they had refunded the customer's money and offered to pay Rs 1,000 as a goodwill gesture even though the fault for the non-delivery of the food lay with the third-party restaurant.

The court in its verdict on December 31 said that Zomato can't shy away from its responsibility and must take ownership for the lapses and the customer has proved that his dinner was not delivered.

The judges ruled that the Bengaluru manager of Zomato and proprietor of Box8 Desi Meals must pay the customer a compensation of Rs 2,000 for service deficiency and Rs 1,000 towards his court expenses. They have been asked to pay the entire amount within 30 days from the order.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2023 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).