The Supreme Court on Thursday took on record the Solicitor General’s assurance that the Centre will respond within seven days to petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. During the hearing, the Solicitor General also assured the bench that no new appointments would be made to the Waqf Council or Waqf Boards until further orders. The Court further noted the assurance that no registered Waqf properties, including those notified as Waqf-by-user, would be denotified or have their Collectors changed until the next hearing. The matter has been posted for further hearing post the Centre’s reply. Waqf Amendment Act Hearing: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Batch of Petitions Challenging Constitutional Validity of Waqf Amendment Bill Today.

Supreme Court Takes Note of Petitions Against Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025

Petitions challenging validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 | Supreme Court takes on record the statement of Solicitor General that Centre will respond within seven days. SC says, Solicitor General assures the court that no appointments will be made to the Council and Board.… pic.twitter.com/268WDzhvIT — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)