Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a special press briefing on Thursday, September 18. Congress leader Pawan Khera confirmed the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Tomorrow 18 Sept, Special Press Briefing by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi at 10 am at Indira Bhawan Auditorium. Media is requested to be seated by 9.30 am," Khera's post read. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a comprehensive relief package for Punjab. In his letter, the Congress leader said that the state has suffered an estimated loss of at least INR 20,000 crore due to floods. 'Rahul Gandhi Ji Thank You': Congress Leader Fulfills Promise Made to Amritsar Boy Amritpal Singh During Punjab Visit, Gifts Him New Bicycle (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi To Hold Special Press Briefing on September 18

Tomorrow 18 Sept, Special Press Briefing by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi at 10 am at Indira Bhawan Auditorium. Media is requested to be seated by 9.30 am. कल दिनांक 18 सितम्बर को सुबह 10 बजे इंदिरा भवन ऑडिटोरियम में लोक सभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 17, 2025

