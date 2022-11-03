Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a 14-hour-long meeting with Superintendents of Police and District Magistrates. The meeting focused on Lachit Borphukan's 400th birth anniversary, district-wise fight against drugs and illegal cattle smuggling among others. Watch the video of Himanta Biswa Sarma's marathon meeting with SPs and DMs.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Marathon Meeting With SPs and DMs:

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a 14-hour-long meeting of SPs & District Magistrates, yesterday. Agenda was Lachit Borphukan's 400th birth anniversary, a district-wise fight against drugs & illegal cattle smuggling amongst others. pic.twitter.com/QvWsYwuxWq — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)