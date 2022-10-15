Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor joined folk dancers in Guwahati as they performed Bihu at Rajiv Bhawan on Saturday. The Congress MP was in Guwahati for campaigning for the upcoming party president polls. Congress is holding an election to choose the party chief on October 17, the results of which will be declared on October 19. Shashi Tharoor Issues Clarification on Map Blunder In Manifesto For Congress President Election.

Shashi Tharoor Joins Bihu Dancers:

#WATCH | Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor joins the folk artists in Guwahati, Assam as they perform the Bihu dance at Rajiv Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/kK19wKiuGh — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

