Shashi Tharoor on Friday took to Twitter to issue a clarification on the map blunder in his manifesto for the Congress President Election. The earlier version had a map of India which did not have parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Meanwhile, he faced wrath on social media for this goof-up. "No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error," Tharoor tweeted. He also shared a rectified version of his manifesto. Congress President Election: ‘Log Saath Aate Gaye Aur Karvaan Banta Gaya’, Says Shashi Tharoor Ahead of Filing Nomination for AICC Prez Post.

Shashi Tharoor's Clarification:

Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error. Here’s the manifesto: English: https://t.co/aKPpji9Z8M Hindi: https://t.co/7tnkY9kTiO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)